The A7 has reopened to traffic after an accident between the Selirk and the Kingsnowe roundabout for its closure for over three hours this afternoon.

Police Scotland say the incident, which happened around 12.20pm, involved a motorcyclist who has since been taken to the Borders General Hospital.

The road remained closed for more than three hours after police asked drivers to avoid the area while they carried out their investigations.

It reopened around 3.50pm.