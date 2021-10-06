A68 road closures at night

The road will be closed from tonight for two nights.

That stretch will also be closed tomorrow night, with a diversion in place via the A697, A6089 and A6105, adding 7.9 miles and five minutes to affected journeys.

The next phase, Oxton Pottery works, will start on Monday, October 11, when the A68 will be closed overnight between the junction with the B64458 and the Ravenswood roundabout, north of St Boswells.

This will be a longer diversion, via the B6458, A7 and A6091, adding around 19.6 miles and 32 minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address defects on the A68 which will greatly improve the driving experience for motorists.

“It is essential that we close the road during these works to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however, we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.