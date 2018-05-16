Tragic motorcyclist’s family pay tribute to their “much-loved partner, dad, brother, son, uncle and friend”

Police investigating the fatal road collision on the A701 near Moffat on Sunday, May 13, have named the motorcyclist who died in the crash.

He was 34-year-old Hugh Hannah from Dumfries.

Mr Hannah was riding a Black Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle which was in collision with a Mini One vehicle at around 12.30pm.

Police and emergency services attended, however, Mr Hannah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Hannah’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Hugh, our much loved partner, dad, brother, son, uncle and friend.

“Hugh was a larger than life character and loved nothing more than going to the gym and spending time with his family and friends, who he would torment frequently, however, he got away with it all because of his charm and way with words.

“He spent what spare time he had on his pride and joy, his Yamaha R6 – if he wasn’t out on it he would be cleaning it or talking about it.

“Hugh lived with his fiancé and son with the rest of the family living nearby. We will hold our memories of Hugh forever in our hearts. He was such a massive part of all of our lives and everyone is truly heartbroken.

“We are grateful for everyone’s support and tributes; it’s been heartening to see how much he was loved.”

Sergeant Ross Drummond, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Hannah’s family and friends during this very sad time.

“Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1903 of May 13.