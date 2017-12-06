Traffic lights to be fitted outside Borders General Hospital in bid to cut accidents

New traffic lights are to be fitted outside the Borders General Hospital to make the nearby A6091 junction safer.

That will require six weeks of roadworks outside the Melrose hospital, starting on Monday, February 5.

The works on the Galashiels-Newtown route, used by around 11,400 vehicles a day, are intended to make it safer for drivers turning left or right.

A new system will also be installed to improve traffic flow and enable ambulances to get in and out more quickly.

The improvements were drawn up in response to the number of accidents reported at and around the junction.

Latest figures show that 16 accidents took place there in the 10 years to 2015, mostly due to drivers misjudging the speed of other cars.

Other works already carried out include the installation of a vehicle-actuated sign and bringing in a ban on right turns from the minor road.

NHS Borders chairman John Raine said: “We are pleased that these important road safety works will soon be under way. This will ensure that the junction to the Borders General Hospital is much safer for our patients, visitors and staff.”

Melrose and Leaderdale councillor David Parker, also convener of Scottish Borders Council, added: “I am delighted that this important road safety scheme at the Borders General Hospital junction is going ahead.

“While there will be some disruption to travel during the works, we believe the result will be less accidents and near misses.”

Amey, the company responsible for managing and maintaining south east Scotland’s trunk roads network, is carrying out the works to the junction on behalf of Transport Scotland.