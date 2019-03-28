Traffic brought to standstill in Hawick by yobs throwing food at cars

Traffic was brought to a standstill in a Hawick town centre road this week by youths throwing food at cars.

Vehicles were stopped in their tracks at around 1.30pm on Monday due to anti-social behaviour by youths gathered at the side of the road in Howegate.

Councillor Davie Paterson in Howegate.

Passing the scene at the time was Anne Lee, of Hawick, and she described the youths’ conduct as “anti-social behaviour getting way out of hand”.

She said: “I came up Howegate to find all the cars at a standstill because little thugs were throwing food at passing cars.

“A lady got out of her car to tell them off, only to get laughed at, and the F-word was flying around openly. They were having a great laugh at the traffic being held up.”

There have been growing concerns over youth disorder in Howegate over recent weeks.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson last month raised concerns after an 86-year-old woman was terrorised by youngsters kicking her door and behaving rowdily in a stairwell near her home.

He contacted Hawick High School headteacher Vicky Porteous requesting that pupils be asked not to loiter there when eating takeaway lunches.

Mr Paterson said: “Throwing anything at passing cars is a really dangerous thing to do.

“It is awful behaviour, and I will be contacting the police area commander to ask if there is any chance of the area being monitored, particularly at lunchtime.”

This latest incident has also been condemned on social media forums, with calls being made for pupils to be made to stay on school grounds at lunchtimes rather than being allowed to wander around town.

Rebecca Ford posted: “I worked in Hawick for eight years and witnessed bullying at lunchtime, kids that wouldn’t move out of the way for elderly people walking along the street, kids dropping rubbish and not caring for their town.

“It’s a shame that kids are tarnished with the same brush when lots of them are generally well behaved.”

Thomas Anderson said: “There are too many do-gooders in the world. I would have got out of my car and thrown the food back at them.”