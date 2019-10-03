Walkerburn walking detour as works go on

Repairs to a wall in Walkerburn began on Monday, with pedestrians being forced to take a lengthy detour.

The wall in the village’s Galashiels Road was damaged by a car which left the road in 2013.

Jean and Sandy Glendinning, the owners of the house involved, were forced into a lengthy battle with Scottish Borders Council to get it fixed, but repairs are now under way.

The section of pavement is now closed, parking is restricted and two-way traffic lights are in place from the village hall to the George Hotel for the duration of the works, expected to be about 16 weeks.

Eastbound pedestrians are asked to instead take an alternative route along Jubilee Road, Park Avenue and Hall Street to the point of closure, adding an extra half mile to their journeys. Access for residents within the closure will be maintained.

A council spokesperson said: “SBC Contracts will aim to minimise disturbance to road users during the 16-week programme of works.”