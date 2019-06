Three men were taken to hospital early this morning following a single-vehicle collision near Tweedbank.

Police were called to the incident at around 4am, on a straight section of the A6091 near the Tweedbank roundabout, where a grey VW Golf had left the road.

Two men, aged 23 and 50, were taken to the Borders General Hospital and one 47-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, but is now open.