Stretch of A68 set for five overnight closures

The main A68 Edinburgh to Newcastle road will be fully closed at Mervinslaw, near Camptown, for five nights later this month.

Essential resurfacing works are set to take place between 8pm and 6am each night from Sunday, August 11, to Friday, August 16.

Lane closures using temporary traffic lights will be in place during the day, as required, to allow deeper sections of the resurfaced road to cool.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto the A6088 towards Hawick and onto the A698 to re-join the A68 at Bonjedward. Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

These works are weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

This work will benefit around 2,500 vehicles using this route, each day by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.