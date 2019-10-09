Section of A702 to close during the night this month

Essential roadworks will take place overnight on the A702 between Bank Farm and Dolphinton Gateway from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26, between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

The works to improve the condition of the carriageway will benefit more than 4,600 vehicles each day.

A full closure of that stretch of the A702 will be in place, with a signed diversion route in operation.

The Stagecoach 101A service will be escorted through works during closure hours.

Otherwise, northbound traffic will be diverted via Melbourne crossroads onto the A721, the A72 at Kirkdean, the A701 at Leadburn crossroads, rejoining the A702 at Ninemileburn.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion route, but in reverse.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.