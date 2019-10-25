ScotRail bosses under fire again after cancelling five services from Tweedbank in three hours

Borders MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton have hit out at rail bosses once again as cancellations continue to cause problems for travellers in the region.

No fewer than five Borders Railway trains from Tweedbank to Edinburgh were cancelled this morning, October 25 – half the services scheduled so far – and all five that did run set off late, although three were within three minutes of being on time.

That’s nowhere near good enough, according to Mr Lamont, and urgent action is needed to improve performance, he says.

The Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP wrote on his Twitter account this morning: “There are more cancellations on the Borders Railway again and lots of angry travellers at peak time. This is just not acceptable.”

Responding to an apology from ScotRail, he added: “Saying sorry is not enough. No one believes you mean it. Just get the service improved.”

Mrs Hamilton is also continuing to call for improvements to services on the 30-mile Tweedbank-Edinburgh track, and the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP recently met ScotRail communications director Sue Evans and operations director David Simpson in Kelso to seek explanations for the cancellations continuing to inconvenience passengers here.

She said: “I had a productive meeting with ScotRail, but it was clear that we are a long way off a fully functioning and punctual Borders line.

“Replacing old rolling stock is crucial to ensuring punctuality, but there’s a delay in the delivery of these refurbished and reconditioned units on the Borders line which had been promised to ease the misery of commuters.

“There are still problems which continue to plague the Borders Railway and they were meant to be solved by clearing the backlog of driver training.

“I have been reassured that a fresh intake of newly-trained drivers will ease the driver shortage, but this won’t happen until the new year.

“I, like many commuters, have yet to see a noticeable improvement on the line, and I hope that through parliamentary work, I shall be able to get to the bottom of what improvements are actually in the pipeline.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “David and Sue found their discussion with Rachael Hamilton about the challenges faced by customers in the Borders really worthwhile.

“It’s important for us to continue to engage with stakeholders and local politicians, gaining valuable feedback from their constituents.

“When the rollout of our high-speed Inter7City fleet completes, it will allow us to make better use of our existing trains.

“This means most services on the Borders Railway will be operated by three-carriage Class 170 trains, increasing capacity in both the peak and off peak by a total of 1,500 seats each weekday.”

So far today, the 8.28am, 8.59am, 9.58am, 10.58am and 11.28am services to Edinburgh from Tweedbank have been cancelled, but the next one, at 11.59am, is scheduled to leave on time.