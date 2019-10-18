Road near Hawick to be closed during day for two weeks for repairs to bridge

A road near Hawick is to be closed during the day for two weeks.

The D14/3 road is to be shut at Hornshole Bridge, to the north east of the town, between 8am and 3.30pm daily from Monday, October 21, for two weeks to allow repairs to the crossing and embankment works to be carried out.

A temporary traffic regulation order will remain in effect until Sunday, November 17, though, in case those works to the bridge over the River Teviot, opened in 1774, take longer than expected.

A 20mph speed limit in force now on the D14/3 from Hornshole Cross to Briery Lodge will also run until November 17, as will a three-tonne weight limit.

The road will be open on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27.

A diversion will be in place while the road is shut.

The alternative route for eastbound traffic is via the D14/3, D13/3, Burnfoot Road, the A7, Mart Street and the A698 to the point of closure, and it’s the same in reverse for westbound traffic.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained.