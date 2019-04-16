Overnight road closures along A7 continuing into next week

Overnight closures which came into place on stretches of the A7 last night will continue next week after a break this weekend.

The road was shut in both directions overnight at Kirkstile last night and will close again this evening. It will also be closed to traffic at Eweless, south of Mosspaul, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Further closures at the Hermitage junction are scheduled for Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23 between 8pm and 6am.

Amey Highways, the firm responsible for maintaining the trunk road, says the works will benefit around 3,000 vehicles, using this section of the A7 each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

A signed diversion route will be in operation with the X95 Edinburgh to Carlisle service bus travelling through the site under escort. Local access will be maintained.

A7 southbound traffic will be diverted at North Bridge Roundabout in Hawick by taking the second exit onto the A698, Mart Street and will turn immediately left onto Weensland Road. At the A6088 Junction, traffic will turn right on the A6088 and will continue south of Bonchester Bridge. From here, traffic will turn right onto the B6357 to Canonbie and will then turn left onto the B7201 where traffic will be able to rejoin the A7 and diversion will end.

A7 northbound traffic will be diverted via a right turn onto the B7201 just north of the Scottish Border and at the B6357/Canonbie Junction, will turn right onto the B6357. Traffic will proceed on this route until Newcastleton but please note the B6399 signposted for Hawick is not suitable for trunk road traffic, especially large vehicles. From here, traffic will turn left at the A6088 Junction onto the A6088 and at the following junction, will turn left to join the A698 towards Hawick. At Mart Street Roundabout, traffic will turn right to continue on the A698 and diversion will end at North Bridge Roundabout where traffic will be able to rejoin the A7.