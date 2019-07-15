Overnight maintenance work being lined up on A68 between Maxton and St Boswells

Overnight maintenance work is to be carried out on the A68 between Maxton and St Boswells at the end of this month and early next month.

It will run from Sunday, July 28, until Friday, August 2, and then again from Sunday, August 4, until Tuesday, August 6, taking place from 8pm to 6am daily.

The Edinburgh-Darlington road will remain open throughout those works as it will be carried out via a series of single-lane closures, with a convoy system in operation.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation during the day, with a 10mph speed limit being put in place to help keep roadworkers and other drivers safe.

Further information is available online at www.setrunkroads.co.uk and www.trafficscotland.org

