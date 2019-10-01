Overnight closures on A7 near Hawick in place from tonight

Two sets of roadworks on the A7 will continue to cause delays for drivers near Hawick this week.

Resurfacing, taking place between 8pm and 6am each night, begin tonight north of the Mosspaul Hotel and will continue until this Friday, October 4.

Further roadworks will begin on the A7 at Teviothead next Monday, October 7, again nightly, until Friday, October 11.

Northbound traffic will be diverted to exit prior to Canonbie via the B7201 through Kilpatrick junction for 12 miles to Newcastleton. From here, traffic will turn right onto a single track bridge on the B6357 and proceed for 18 miles to the Bonchester Bridge/A6088 junction.

Traffic will follow the A6088 for five miles and at the junction will turn left onto the A698 towards Hawick. At Mart Street roundabout, traffic will take the third exit onto Mart Street and can rejoin the A7 at the next roudabout. Southbound traffic will follow a reversed diversion.

These schemes have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Borders Buses, Dumfries and Galloway Council, and Scottish Borders Council.