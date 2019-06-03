Motorcyclist dies on A7 near Stow after collision with van

An investigation is under way into a crash on the A7 north of Stow which left a 50-year-old female motorcyclist dead.

The accident, also involving a van, happened at around 1.15pm on Friday, May 31, and that stretch of the Edinburgh-Carlisle road was closed for several hours afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a van and a motorbike on the A7 around 1.15pm on Friday, May 31.

“Sadly, the 50-year-old female rider of the motorbike passed away at the scene.

“Her family have been informed. Inquiries are ongoing.”