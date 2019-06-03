Motorcyclist dies on A7 after collision with van

An investigation is under way into a serious road collision on Friday on the A7, north of Stow, in which a 50-year-old female motorcyclist died.

The incident, between a van and a motorbike, happened at around 1.15pm, and the road was closed for several hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a van and a motorbike on the A7 around 1.15pm on Friday, May 31.

“Sadly, the 50-year-old female driver of the motorbike passed away at the scene.

“Her family have been informed. Enquiries are ongoing.”