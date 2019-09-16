Galashiels road to be closed for three weeks while gas mains pipes are replaced

A Galashiels road will be closed for three weeks next month as work continues on replacing gas mains pipes.

SGN is upgrading the gas pipe network in and around Magdala Terrace and High Buckholmside area of Galashiels, replacing old metal gas mains with plastic pipes.

That work begins today, September 16, and is expected to take about 16 weeks to complete.

No parking will be allowed in Magdala Terrace for 50m north from its junction with Halliburton Terrace from today until Monday, October 21.

Halliburton Terrace will be closed at its junction with Magdala Terrace for some of that time, from Tuesday, October 1, to Monday, October 21.

A diversion will be in place via Magdala Terrace, High Buckholmside, Ladhope Bank and Halliburton Place eastbound, and that alternative route applies in reverse for westbound traffic.

An SGN spokesperson said: “Signed local diversion routes will be in place for motorists and commuters, and access for local residents and businesses will be maintained where possible.

“We’ll also need to use temporary traffic lights during various stages of the project. These will be manually controlled during peak times to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“Some bus stops will also be closed.

“We’ll be working Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm, and at weekends when required.

“Work will progress as quickly as possible, and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit delays and disruption.”

For further details, go to www.sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works/roadworks-your-area