Full overnight road closure of A68 scheduled for next week

The A68 near Jedburgh will be fully closed for one night next week for the installation of a temporary barrier as part of an ongoing 12-week-long programme of roadworks south of Camptown.

The road will be shut from 8pm to 6am on the evening of Wednesday, October 30.

A signed diversion route will be in operation with northbound traffic diverted via the A6088 to Chesters and along A698 Bonchester Bridge road back to rejoin the A68 at Carter Bar.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion route but in reverse.