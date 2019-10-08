Drivers warned of delays and A7 road closures between Hawick and Selkirk

Resurfacing works lasting almost a fortnight are due to get under way on the A7 next week.

The work will take place at Drove Road over two phases from Thursday, October 17, to Wednesday, October 30.

There will be a combination of overnight and weekend closures between Hawick and Selkirk and while diversions will be in place, local and emergency access will be maintained.

The first phase of works will be carried out between Thursday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 22, with overnight closures in place between 8pm and 6am and a full weekend closure effective from 8pm on Friday, October 18 until 6am the following Monday.

The second phase begins on Thursday, October 24, and lasts until Wednesday October 30. Overnight closures from 8pm until 6am will take place on the evenings of Thursday, October 24, Monday , October 28 and Tuesday, October 29.

A full-time weekend closure is required from 8pm on Friday, October 25, until 6am the following Monday.

Temporary traffic signal controlled lane closures at this location during weekdays, may also be in needed and drivers are being warned to expect delays as they are diverted via Denholm and St Boswells.

Northbound traffic will be diverted to exit the A7 via North Bridge roundabout in Hawick where traffic will take a right turn onto the A698, Mart Street.

At the following roundabout, traffic will turn left onto Weensland Road, following that road to the A68 Cleekim junction where it will turn left to join the A68 and head north to St Boswells to follow the A699 to Selkirk. Here traffic will rejoin the A7 at Ladylands where the diversion ends.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion route but in reverse.

The works will benefit over 5,700 vehicles using this section of the A7 each day by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.