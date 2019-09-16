Delays expected on A68 southbound until middle of December

Drivers are being advised of possible delays for 12 weeks from next week on the A68 south of Camptown.

Road improvement works take place between Monday, September 23 and Thursday, December 12.

Much of this work will be completed under a full-time closure of the southbound lane of the A68, with temporary traffic lights in operation, and a reduced speed limit of 30mph through the works.

A full night-time closure will take place towards the end of the scheme to allow for resurfacing work. This will be advertised in advance.

During the full closure, diversions will be in place as follows: northbound traffic will be diverted at Carter Bar via A6088 & A698 before returning to the A68 at Ancrum.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, bus operating companies, Scottish Passenger Transport, Jed Valley Community Council and Scottish Borders Council.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.