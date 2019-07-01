Campaigners welcome £10m boost for bid to extend Borders Railway into Cumbria via Hawick

Campaigners have welcomed the allocation of £10m for a study into the viability of extending the Borders Railway south west into England as part of the Borderlands growth deal agreed today, July 1.

Campaign for Borders Rail chairman Simon Walston said: “£10m for a feasibility study is excellent news and a very positive outcome for extension of the Borders Railway onwards to Carlisle.

“It recognises the part the Campaign for Borders Rail has played in encouraging cross-border co-operation in bringing rail infrastructure to the wider Borders community for the benefit of the local community and for the strategic value to the national network as a whole.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that extending the Borders Railway represents the most tangible way of encouraging economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability in the whole region.

“Our job as the Campaign for Borders Rail is to see this feasibility study actioned and for us to play a central and consultative role.

“We want nothing less than to deliver a new railway and new opportunities for generations of Borderers to come.

“We’re determined to build on the success of the existing Borders Railway and for this initiative to be translated into work on the ground as soon as possible.

“We’ll not sit back and allow red tape to obscure this green signal.

“It’s onward, through Hawick to Carlisle, without delay.”

Councillors in Hawick have also welcomed the prospect of the town getting back on track after having its railway station closed in 1969.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull said: “This is absolutely fantastic news, and to have the the Borders Railway feasibility study backed up by cash is a major step forward.

“This will give a real boost to the whole of the Scottish Borders and be of benefit to so many businesses and individuals alike.

“Carlisle Airport opening this week proves that we are seeing the pieces of the jigsaw coming together very nicely.

“This is a very exciting time to be involved in major projects across the entire south of Scotland, especially within the Borders.”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Neil Richards said: “It is great news that we can now expect the rollout of the Borders Railway study on the rest of the Waverley line from Tweedbank, through Hawick and to Carlisle.”

Extending the Edinburgh-Tweedbank line, opened in September 2015 at a cost of £353m, to Hawick, via Melrose, would add about 17 miles to its current 30-mile length.

Carrying on to Carlisle, recreating the old Waverley Route closed in 1969, would require another 50-plus miles of track on top of that.