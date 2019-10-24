Call made to extend Melrose’s 30mph zone

A Melrose community councillor is calling for an extended 30mph limit for the town all the way to the roundabout on the A6091.

At the council’s meeting last week, Andrew Panter raised the issue of drivers exceeding the speed limit in Darnick and along Waverley Road.

He asked: “Why don’t we have a 30mph limit from the roundabout which would take in Darnick as well?”

Chairman William Windram told him: “We only got the 40mph stretch 10-15 years ago when lots of new driveways appeared.

“I think there would have to be evidence of danger before an extended 30mph zone would be looked at. The bureaucracy involved in trying to get a change of speed limit is huge.”

Also at the meeting, a member of the public asked if a pedestrian crossing could be installed in the centre of the town.

Stan Fairbairn said: “It’s time a crossing was put in place at the Abbey or the post office. When the roads are busy, no one can cross, and it’s terrible that Melrose has no crossing.”

Leaderdale and Melrose councillor Kevin Drum agreed to take that matter up with council officers.

the local authority.