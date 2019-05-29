A7 road at Selkirk set for overnight closure again

A stretch of Hillside Terrace, along the A7 in Selkirk, will be closed for resurfacing from 8pm next Thursday, June 6, to 6am the following morning.

A diversion route will be in operation for north and southbound traffic.

Traffic will be directed to follow the A699 towards St Boswells and then follow the A68 to the A6091 before re-joining the A7 at Kingsknowes roundabout.

A local diversion will be in place for buses along The Loan.

This is the the concluding part of works which began overnight on Friday, May 24 - the second phase of which were postponed.