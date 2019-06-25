A7 reopened after vehicle fire

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two vehicles near Boleside, one mile west of Galashiels this morning.

The road was closed in both directions for around an hour until the danger had been cleared.

An ambulance was called for, although the driver of the car on fire was reported to be out of the vehicle and walking around.

Luckily, a passing fire engine attended the scene.

The road was closed at 9.25am at the Kingsknowes roundabout and the Abbotsford junction heading eastwards, and reopened at around 10.30am.