Emergency services have been called to a collision involving two vehicles near Boleside, one mile west of Galashiels this morning.

The road has been closed in both directions until the danger has been cleared.

An ambulance has been called for, although the driver of the car on fire is out of the vehicle and is walking around.

Luckily, a passing fire engine attended the scene.

The road was closed at 9.25am at the Kingsknowes roundabout and the Abbotsford junction heading eastwards.