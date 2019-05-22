Town council says it’s not out to stop ashes-scattering

Borderers are being assured that Melrose is open to people scattering their loved ones’ ashes at beauty spots around the town.

That reassurance comes after concerns were shared last month that piles of cremated human remains at landmarks around could be offputting to walkers and visitors.

Melrose Community Council has now clarified that it is actually non-scattered ashes – those left in heavy clumps – that are their main concern.

“A number of people have contacted me about this since our last meeting,” chairman William Windram said. “We do want people to scatter ashes in Melrose – we just want them to dispose of them differently.

“It’s definitely a national problem, not just something specific to Melrose.

“Hopefully, by raising this, we may have encouraged people to think more about how they dispose of ashes in an appropriate way.”

Relatives regularly leave ashes at memorials, beauty spots and monuments, including the Rhymer’s Stone at the foot of the Eildon Hills and Scott’s View and the William Wallace statue on the Bemersyde estate.

Town councillor David Parker added: “I don’t think anyone properly objects to people scattering ashes. It’s the non-scattered ones that are the issue.

“We have the same problem with unofficial memorials near the scenes of fatal accidents.

“With things like this, it’s difficult to find the balance.”