Towering gap in funding for SRC

A bid to regenerate a blighted area of Selkirk town centre is hanging in the balance because of a cash shortfall.

Selkirk Regeneration Company recently acquired two properties in Tower Street, including the former fish shop at No 5, with the aim of converting it into a community hub.

The properties have been a blot on the landscape for several years, and their renovation is a key element in transforming the town centre.

To achieve that vision, though, the company needs £11,258 to bridge a funding gap for the near-£94,000 project.

As a result, Selkirk’s common good fund committee is to meet on Monday to discuss addressing that shortfall.

In a report to the meeting, company director Ian King says: “After protracted negotiations with absentee owners, we have managed to acquire, on behalf of the people of Selkirk, two derelict commercial properties fronting the A7 which lie within the town’s conservation area.

“Our vision is to bring these derelict properties back into use to improve the visual quality of this highly-visible town centre corner site.

“In order to achieve our vision, we seek £11,258 to overcome a funding shortfall.”

The company says the support is needed as “soon as possible” as work on site is due to begin early in the new year.

SRC’s successes have included establishing Selkirk as a Fairtrade town, running a temporary community hub in the leased Cross Keys Inn and employing a carbon reduction officer to advise local residents on energy saving.

The Selkirk Common Good Fund Sub Committee is to meet on Monday at council headquarters from 3pm.