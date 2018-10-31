Top Teri Awards celebrate Hawick’s wonderful youngsters

The outstanding young people of Hawick have been celebrated with the return of the Top Teri awards.

Ten awards were handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Hawick Town Hall on Friday, to young people who make a positive impact to the lives of others within the community.

The event was brought back to Hawick after evolving into an annual Borders-wide youth awards in 2013.

“With 2018 being the year of young people, we thought what better time to bring it back to our local stage to showcase just what wonderful young people we have on our doorstep,” said Sian Snowden of Escape Youth Cafe, which organised the event.

“Friday night was spectacular and highlights not only the talent that exists in our town, but also the time that people give up to make projects work,” added Hawick and Denholm councillor Clair Ramage. “It is hoped to run this event biannually, which is a great way to highlight the enormous amount of talent that we have.”

The winners were: Brogan McIntosh, volunteer award; Ronald Yule, culture and environment award; Act 1 Youth, music and arts award; Hayley Mowat, unsung hero; Joyce Short, children’s champion adult; Fraser Clyne, sports personality; Taylor Lyle, enterprise; Escape Youth Cafe youth committee, community award; Alex Thomas, special recognition; Marcus Brogan, children’s champion youth.