Top Glasgow visitor venue puts Borders-made hot sauce on tables

The makers of a much-loved hot sauce are celebrating this week after the Glasgow Science Centre told them they were using it in their cafeteria as a table condiment.

Tony and Gabrielle Johnson make their Ooft sauce at their home near Earlston from Scotch bonnet chillies.

And Tony says he believes this move by the science centre – could be a first for Scotland.

He said: “We think this is a big thing. Hot sauces have grown in popularity over the years and now have many users in Scotland.

“But I don’t think anyone anywhere (except perhaps Caribbean restaurants) have hot sauce as a

condiment on the table.”

With Glasgow Science Centre being one of the country’s most popular haunts for visitors, it does give the chance for the sauce to be tried by several hundred thousand new people a year.

Louisa Rebanks, café manager at Glasgow Science Centre, said: “GSC is proud to support local food producers and we’re confident that visitors to the science centre will get a kick out of this hot sauce that’s made in Scotland.”