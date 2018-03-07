Thug given supervision order for attack on Kelso bar manager

A man has been put under supervision for 15 months after admitting assaulting a bar manager at a Kelso pub.

Joshua Watson, 24, pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching the man in the face to his injury at the town’s White Swan pub, since renamed the Tipsy Ghillie, on October 6.

He was also put on a curfew keeping him in his Orchard Park home in Kelso for the next nine months between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

A not-guilty plea to shouting and swearing and threatening others with violence at the Woodmarket pub was accepted by the crown.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley told a previous hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court the accused had been involved in an incident in the bar with a woman at around 11.30pm.

She explained: “The bar manager approached and tried to resolve the matter and calm the situation down.

“He tried to get the accused out the back door of the pub and outside into what is a smoking area.

“The manager was trying to calm him down, but the accused was very agitated, and although he started to move away, came back and punched the manager several times in the face.”

The court heard that Watson was identified by a customer calling up his Facebook profile and witnesseses confirming that it was him who had carried out the assault.

The manager suffered redness and swelling, as well as a sore jaw, but declined medical treatment.

Defence lawyer Robert More said his client was under the influence of alcohol and had taken exception to something that had been said.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Watson his sentence was an alternative to custody.