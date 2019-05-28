Threepwood meet strengthens bonds between Galashiels and Lauder principals

Traditions going back decades were maintained on Friday night as riders from Galashiels and Lauder rode to Threepwood.

Galashiels Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie and Braw Lass Nicola Laing led a cavalcade to meet Lauder Cornet Chris Purves and lass Zoe Bruce and mounted followers to exchange medals and good wishes.

Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering president Bill White said: “The strong bond of friendship between our two communities was cemented in 1931.

“The world we live in has changed beyond belief since then, but what has not changed, and must never change, is the special friendship that has existed between our two Borders communities for many generations.

“These roles are not temporary positions. These are honours bestowed on you for your lifetime.”

Michael Middlemiss, Lauder’s 1994 cornet, added: “This is an example of the type of occasion which cements friendships between our towns.

“This night is a testament to the associations and the work put in by them to ensure that our festivals continue to gain popularity.”

After the speeches, Jeanie’s Black E’e and Braw Braw Lads were sung before the band played Auld Lang Syne and God Save the Queen.

Both cavalcades merged and travelled onto Lauder where a reel was danced and celebrations continued.