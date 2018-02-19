Three more meetings lined up to rally opposition to Borders bank closures

Three more meetings are being lined up to rally opposition to plans to close five Royal Bank of Scotland branches in the region.

Borders MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton have already hosted protest meetings in three of the six towns here originally set to see their branches close, and now they’re giving worried RBS customers in the other three the chance to have their say too.

That secound round of meetings will be held on Thursday, March 8, in Jedburgh, Selkirk and Eyemouth.

It follows meetings held in Duns, Hawick and Melrose earlier this month, attracting a combined turnout of about 200.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Mr Lamont said: “I was surprised ny the number of people who turned up to our recent RBS meetings, but since then, many more have contacted me to ask for events to take place in the other towns affected by branch closures.

“I’d urge any residents and businesses in Jedburgh, Selkirk and Eyemouth who are concerned, as well as anyone who was unable to make the last meetings, to turn up on March 8.

“Following the terrible news about mobile branch closures, we need to step up the pressure on the bank to think again.

“Abandoning the Borders like this is completely unacceptable.”

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Mrs Hamilton added: “It’s really important that we hear everyone’s thoughts on the proposed RBS branch closures.

“I believe that we can twist the arm of RBS and get them to reverse this damaging decision.

“The bank needs to wake up to the needs of their rural customers.

“These meetings provide an opportunity for RBS customers to show them just how much they care.”

March 8’s public meetings will take place at 11am at Eyemouth Community Centre, 1.30pm at Selkirk’s Victoria Halls and 4pm at Jedburgh’s Kenmore Hall.