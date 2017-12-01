Three injured in serious A7 collision

Police have appealed for information following a serious collision on the A7 north of Stow on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the Fountainhall area around 11.40pm on Wednesday, November 29, to find a black Peugeot 206, which had been travelling southbound, had left the road and overturned before coming to a stop down an embankment.

The 47-year-old male driver and the 38-year-old female passenger were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with what have now been established to be serious injuries.

A 48-year-old male passenger was taken to Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was reopened around 1.30am and the vehicle was recovered at 2.30pm on Thursday, November 30.

The 47-year-old driver has been charged with a road traffic offence in connection with this collision and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Ross Drummond of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries into this collision continue and we’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who may have information which can help, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4093 of November 29.