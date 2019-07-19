Three farm buildings damaged by blaze at Earlston

Three farm buildings were left damaged by a fire near Earlston last night, July 18.

Seven fire crews were called out to bring the blaze, at a farm just north of the town, under control, and two of them stayed behind overnight to dampen down the ashes to stop flames taking hold again.

Concerns over agricultural chemicals and asbestos stored nearby led to an area around the farm being cordoned off, but the fire was prevented from spreading that far.

Firefighters were called out around 5.15pm and remained in attendance into this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.