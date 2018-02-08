Three Borders children’s charities to share £6,000 handout

Three Borders charities have been given £2,000 apiece by the STV Children’s Appeal.

The lucky projects are Cheviot Youth in Kelso, the TD1 Youth Hub in Galashiels and Tweeddale Youth Action in Peebles.

Since launching in 2011, the STV Children’s Appeal has raised more than £16.3m.

Cheviot Youth chairman David Harvey said: “We are delighted to have received funding from the STV Children’s Appeal.

“This much-needed financial support means that we will be able to continue providing first-class services for children and young people throughout the Cheviot area.

“It is through the generosity of the STV Children’s Appeal that we are able to continue with our work in 2018.”

TD1 Youth Hub manager Douglas Ormston said: “A heartfelt thanks goes to the STV Children’s Appeal for the grant.

“This is invaluable to making sure we can support young people through the provision of evening activities, the support that many need to ensure their lives are positive and access to the guidance and opportunities to make the most of the chances available to them in life.”

Tweeddale Youth Action locality manager David Hodson added: “We’re absolutely delighted with the grant awarded to us from STV Children’s Appeal, which will go towards renovating our ‘craic den’ conversation space.

“This dedicated space will increase our ability to hold topic-based conversations and targeted workshops with our young people and will complement our existing work around drugs and alcohol, sexual health, social isolation and bullying.”