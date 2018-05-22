Thousands turn out to Riverside Park for the friendly sevens

Riverside Park’s bankings, beer tent and hospitality marquee played host to almost 2,000 rugby fans on Saturday as Jedburgh hosted the final round of this year’s Kings of the Sevens competition.

And like those tournaments before it over the last few weeks, it offered spectators and players plenty of sunshine, entertainment and refreshments.

Lauren Elliott enjoying her 30th birthday at Jed-Forest 7s.

Jed-Forest Rugby Club president Paul Cranston said: “Jed is known as the friendly sevens, and we always try to encourage people to come in with their families for the day.

“There were plenty of barbecues going on nearby, and the hospitality tent did us proud. It’s going from strength to strength each year.

“Including the 500 guests in hospitality, I’d guess there was about 2,000 folk there in total, and the beer tent at the Jed end was kept pretty busy all day too.”

That night, long after Melrose had picked up the Jed-Forest Sevens winners trophy, and Watsonians had been crowned kings overall, a further 800 revellers turned out for an after-party in the marquee.

“There were two cup finals and the royal wedding the same day, so quite a lot going on,” Paul added.

“It may have delayed some people from coming down quite as early, but we were certainly the biggest event outwith the royal wedding and probably the best!”