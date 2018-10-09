Thieves steal cash from new Oxton shop

A three-figure sum of cash has been stolen from Oxton Community Shop.

The portacabin store on Station Road, which was officially opened in July, was broken into overnight on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders are investigating a break-in and theft in Oxton, near Lauder.

“The incident happened at a shop in the Station Road area between 6.15pm on Monday, October 8 and 6.15am on Tuesday, October 9, during which time a three-figure sum of cash was stolen. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 0399 of October 9, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”