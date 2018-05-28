Thea does her bit for Melrose Christian Aid fundraiser

18/5/18 Melrose. Eleven year old Thea Foulkes from Gattonside, a pupil from Melrose Primary School, attending a Christian Aid Week fundraiser at Melrose Parish Church on Saturday (19th May). There was tea, coffee, fresh baking and a raffle. The event was organised by the Melrose and District Christian Aid Committee under the leadership of Nancy McNicol. Dave Peters from Gattonside, a committee member who helped organise the event, said: "We are very grateful to all our volunteers and those who came and enjoyed the coffee morning here today".
18/5/18 Melrose. Eleven year old Thea Foulkes from Gattonside, a pupil from Melrose Primary School, attending a Christian Aid Week fundraiser at Melrose Parish Church on Saturday (19th May). There was tea, coffee, fresh baking and a raffle. The event was organised by the Melrose and District Christian Aid Committee under the leadership of Nancy McNicol. Dave Peters from Gattonside, a committee member who helped organise the event, said: "We are very grateful to all our volunteers and those who came and enjoyed the coffee morning here today".

Eleven-year-old Thea Foulkes from Gattonside, a Melrose Primary School pupil, attended a Christian Aid Week fundraiser at the town’s parish church last Saturday.

There was tea, coffee, fresh baking and a raffle. The event was organised by the Melrose and district Christian Aid committee, under the leadership of Nancy McNicol. Dave Peters from Gattonside, a committee member who helped organise the event, said: “We are very grateful to all our volunteers and those who came and enjoyed the coffee morning here today.”