The price is right, even at £1.30

Local newspapers are the first to point the finger of blame when councils or other bodies start to charge you more or fail to inform you of price hikes.

It’s only right and proper then that we apply the same rules and scrutiny to ourselves.

As of today, the price of the Southern Reporter has gone up by 10p to £1.30, but, due to a production error, we failed to let you, our readers, know in advance or on the day in our print edition, and for that we apologise.

Such increases are rarely pleasing, for readers or reporters, and this is not a decision we take lightly.

We are a small, hard-working team doing our utmost to create a lively, informative read.

We are here to give you the local news as it happens, to challenge those in authority on your behalf, to campaign against unfairness and to stand up for everyone and everything that makes the Borders such a special part of the world.

We provide an excellent what’s on and leisure guide to ensure you don’t miss out on the best local entertainment.

Our advertising covers everything from homes for sale to cars, job opportunities and bargains in the shops.

We believe it is a tremendous weekly package and, even at £1.30, represents superb value for money.

Without advertising, this newspaper would cost you several pounds for each edition. Fortunately, our advertisers subsidise that figure, but in a digital age that subsidy has reduced.

At the same time, the physical cost of printing this paper is rising rapidly.

The cost of newsprint alone is increasing by up to 12% as a result of the fall in the value of the pound, a considerable annualised sum for all publishers.

A large number of local newspapers across the UK have already brought in substantial price rises, so at £1.30 the Southern is cheaper than many, especially when you consider the size of our paper.

A price rise will help to cover the rising costs of production, of providing quality journalism and it will safeguard against fluctuations in the advertising market.