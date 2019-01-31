Teviotdale Young Farmers’ Club shows it’s got lots of heart as Hawick panto raises £1,000 in memory of tragic 20-year-old

Teviotdale Young Farmers’ Club returned to Hawick Town Hall with its annual pantomime for a two-night run at the weekend.

And while they admit their production was only loosely based on The Wizard of Oz, it had plenty of brains and, most importantly, laughs.

Producer Jim Shanks devised a more rural take on the classic 1939 film, which saw Dorothy, wearing her magical red wellies, pay a visit to Cogsmill Scottish Women’s Institute and John Glendinning’s barber’s shop before finally finding the wizard’s lair in Bonchester Bridge.

Leigh Bell starred as Dorothy, alongside Philip Anderson as the wizard and Catherine Hynd as the gatekeeper to heaven.

Town councillors Watson McAteer, Davie Paterson and Stuart Marshall also got starring roles, portrayed by Scott Thomson, Dougie McNeill and Will Wardrop respectively.

And in a gesture which added both courage and heart to the production, Will and Dougie took part in a charity head-shave as the curtain fell on the final performance on Saturday in aid of the George Crawford Legacy Trust, set up in memory of the young famer of that name from Melrose killed in an accident in Shropshire last October.

That, and donations over both nights, raised £782 for the fund, which the club will take up to £1,000 through an extra donation of its own.