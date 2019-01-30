Teviot Electric Car Club issues invite to try out vehicles

People in Hawick are being given the opportunity to help chose four electric cars for the town.

The Teviot Electric Car Club is giving the community the chance to test drive a range of low carbon cars at the Common Haugh this Saturday.

Their feedback will influence which cars the group buys, with members hoping the scheme could be up and running this summer.

Project manager Andy Maybury said: “We have got our hands on a Nissan Leaf, two BMW i3s and a KIA Niro, which was named car of the year for 2019 by What Car.

“We’re also trying to get a Hyundai Ioniq and a Renault Zoe along, so we will have at least four cars and we’re hoping for seven.”

Drivers are invited to give the cars a spin between 10am and 4pm, and let organisers know which ones they prefer.

“Bring your driving licence, drive as many vehicles as you want, and let us know what you think,” Andy said.

“Or if you don’t have a licence or just want to be a passenger, you’re welcome to come along too.

“We have got funding and loans for four vehicles, but which vehicles we get is yet to be decided.”

The event follows a public information evening hosted by the club at the Heart of Hawick on Monday.

The community car club will run four electric vehicles, ranging in size from two-seater to seven-seater, which will be based in Mart Street.

“It will be a self service arrangement where members pick up vehicles,” Andy explained. “We’re hoping to try and link with national car clubs, so if people want to go to Carlisle, Edinburgh or Glasgow they can jump on a train and then use a car there.

“That would work both ways, so visitors to Hawick could use cars here. We will be targeting it at tourists.”