Terrifying Traquair hosts Halloween fun day: In pictures

Families flocked to terrifying Traquair for a Halloween fun day featuring tarot readings, creepy crawlies and witches and wizard workshops.

Magic shows, a spooky passage experience, and a chocolate ghost hunt in the maze also entertained the crowds, as well as ghost stories in the woods, a scavenger hunt and traditional Halloween games.

The annual event proved popular once again with more than 500 people enjoying the activities on the day.

“We had a great day, it was busy, the weather was bright and sunny and the kids had a smashing time,” said Traquair’s Lynn Scott.

The spooky passage set up in the 12th century house delighted and scared in equal measure.

“It’s in the cellars which would have been used for animals in the olden days,” Lynn explained.“They are covered in cobwebs and spiders, there’s noises and it’s cold. There a few surprises down there and an old lady sits in the corner in a wheelchair from the 1850s. It frightens the bairns, but they seem to enjoy it.”

With centuries worth of history, the grand house at Innerleithen was the perfect backdrop for tall tales and spooky stories.

Dating back to 1107, Traquair is Scotland’s oldest inhabited house. Visited by 27 Scottish Kings and Queens, Traquair has been lived in by the same family since 1491.