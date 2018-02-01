Teries invited to have say on new building at Hawick Moor

Members of the public are invited to a rearranged meeting next week to discuss a new building proposed for Hawick Moor for use primarily during the town’s annual common riding.

Scottish Borders Council’s estates department will be in the lesser hall at Hawick Town Hall on Wednesday, February 7, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, to answer questions, with design drawings also on show.

A special Hawick common good fund sub-committee meeting will then be held at 5.30pm to consider a request for a contribution towards the £250,000 cost of the new building at St Leonard’s Racecourse.

The public are again invited to attend to give their views and discuss the various options.

Previously submitted comments will also be considered at the meeting, rescheduled from Tuesday, January 16, because of that week’s wintry weather.