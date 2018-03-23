Tempest stage fine play full of skill and drama

Galashiels Academy netball team Tempest U15s put in a fantastic performance last weekend to become runners-up in Division 3 of the U15 Developers League.

The team travelled to Peebles High School on Sunday to compete in finals day, playing against the Tweeddale Tigers and Dynamite.

Tempest, captained by S3 pupil Emma Brus and coached by Marion Romeril, trains at Galashiels Academy after school on Mondays.

With only seven players able to make the fixture, the determined young team had no subs and all players were on court for two full games back-to- back.

Featuring mainly S1 and S3 players, Tempest took to the court to play against the Tigers first, managing to gain the advantage in the first quarter, scoring four goals to the Tigers’ one. Both teams took time to settle their nerves and in the second quarter the Tigers pulled it back, scoring two goals to Gala’s one, with the scoreline 5-3 to Tempest.

Centre Erin Gillie worked well with goal attack Emma Brus, who was on court despite a throat virus, to get the ball to the net, with goal shoot Ellie Johnston working hard at the back line to recover rebounds. The third quarter ended 7-4 to Gala.

In the final quarter, defenders Lucy Galbraith and Katelyn Wood succeeded in keeping the Tigers out of the shooting circle, with wing attack Jenna Brus and wing defence Alyssa Messenger making some great interceptions.

With all players working well as a team to get the ball to the shooters, goal attack Emma fired in another five shots to the Tigers’ one to end with a 12-5 victory.

Putting in a really gutsy performance, the Gala players were straight back on the court to face Peebles team Dynamite, who had a full squad of 14 players. Although tired, the players continued to work hard and improved their passing throughout both games.

They finished the first quarter down 7-4 but rallied in the second quarter to level the play, with each team scoring three goals to finish 7-10.

They continued to play well, scoring first in the third quarter, but Dynamite soon pulled away, scoring four goals to Tempest’s two to end the quarter 9-14 down.

Although exhausted in the final quarter, the young team showed great grit and determination, scoring one last goal to Dynamite’s three to finish as runners-up to the Peebles team by 10-17.

Well played to all of the girls – itwas a real display of determination and an inspiration.

Team Tempest is pictured, from left Emma Brus (captain), Ellie Johnston, Jenna Brus, Katelyn Wood, Erin Gillie, Lucy Galbraith and Alyssa Messenger.