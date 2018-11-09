Teenager threatened to stab staff at Peebles supermarket

A teenager threatened to stab supermarket workers trying to stop him stealing a bottle of wine, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Morgan Kennedy, 19, of Jura Drive, Tweedbank, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at Sainsbury’s in Peebles on August 28 last year.

When challenged by staff members, he told them: “I have been diagnosed with mental health issues and I am going to stab you.”

Kennedy was fined £100 and told to pay £100 compensation to two employees of the Northgate store.

He was also fined another £100 for threatening violence towards his mother and damaging a door at the family home in Dalatho Crescent in Peebles on November 19.