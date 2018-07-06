Teenager jailed for breaching court order for crimes in Selkirk, Galashiels and Hawick

A teenager has been sent to a young offenders’ institution for 16 months for breaching a community payback order.

Colin Adamson, 19, was given a custodial sentence instead at Selkirk Sheriff Court for a series of offences including assaults in Galashiels and Hawick and smashing a window at the Royal Mail office in Selkirk.

All those offences dated back to 2016.

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Adamson, of Sunnyside Street, Edinburgh: “There comes a point when there is no alternative to a custodial sentence. You have been given every opportunity.”