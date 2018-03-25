Teenager convicted of three under-age sex charges in Borders towns

A teenager will be sentenced next month for having sex with three under-age girls in houses in Galashiels and Selkirk.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty after trial of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at a house in Selkirk on December 28, 2016.

He was also convicted of having sexual intercourse with another 14-year-old girl at a house in Galashiels on February 18 last year.

The teenager, now living in Edinburgh, was also found guilty of having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at a house in Galashiels on various occasions between last March and April.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that background reports were not available yet, so sentence was deferred until April 17.

The case has been transferred to Edinburgh Sheriff Court for the attention of sheriff John Cook as he oversaw the trial.