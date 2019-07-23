Teenager charged after drugs worth £1,2000 found in Borders home

Drugs worth around £1,2000 have been recovered during a raid on a house in Walkerburn.

A 19-year-old man from that village was arrested following the recovery of cocaine worth approximately £1,200 on Friday, July 19.

Officers from the Community Action Team and Response Policing Team seized the class A drug following a personal search of an individual and then a subsequent search of a property in Tweedvale Place, Walkerburn.

The 19-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Support from members of the public is key to our work in tackling drug related crime across the Scottish Borders.

“Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their community is encouraged to contact Police Scotland.” They can do by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.