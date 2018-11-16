Teenager boxer ordered to pay £250 compensation to Galashiels street attack victim

A teenage boxer described as a “violent man when drinking” has admitted carrying out a street attack.

Aqeel Aziz, 19, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to assaulting a 21-year-old man at around 3.15am on August 30 at the George Craig Bridge and Asda car park in Galashiels.

The court heard that Aziz was with two friends and so was the victim, and words were exchanged, resulting in Aziz punching the man to the head and causing him to fall to the ground. He then put his arm around his victim’s neck and compressed it while kneeling on him.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said it was fortunate the victim was not seriously injured, adding: “The truth is that the accused is a violent man when drinking.

“I don’t understand how his drinking can go along with his boxing.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick claimed that while his client accepted culpability for the assault, the complainer and his friends were more involved than they had made out.

He pointed out that Aziz had enjoyed success with his sporting endeavours and had now secured a full-time forestry job.

Mr Patrick said it was significant that Aziz had moved away from Galashiels and distanced himself from those he had been associating with.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Aziz it is “difficult to reconcile how your consumption of alcohol to excess went along with the disciplines of boxing”.

Aziz, of Dickson Drive, Newtown, was given a 15-month community payback order with supervision and told to pay £250 to his victim as a direct alternative to custody.