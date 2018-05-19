Task force being set up to help clean up Hawick street’s act

Beattie Court in Burnfoot in Hawick has become a dumping ground for everything from unwanted household appliances to soiled nappies and syringes.

Beattie Court, Hawick.

It is mostly made up of properties rented out by private landlords, and attempts in the past to tackle issues there have fallen on deaf ears.

That might all be about to change, however, as plans are in the pipeline for a multi-agency task force.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall is helping drive forward that plan, and he said: “Over the past few weeks, I have yet again been contacted by residents regarding the absolutely disgraceful conditions that folk are having to live in.

“At the moment, the place is a dumping ground, with litter, black bags, soiled nappies, food waste, furniture and fly-tipping.

“The issues at this location have been ongoing for several years, and it’s now got to the stage where I am calling for a round-the-table meeting with all interested landlords, homeowners, Police Scotland, the fire and rescue service and environmental health officers in order to try to create an action plan.

“It is quite shocking to see broken glass everywhere, windows and doors without glass, broken and vandalised door entry systems and balconies that look completely unsafe, and in this day and age, young families living in such conditions is completely unacceptable.”

Hawick-based Catford Investments manages several of the properties concerned, and it said: “We have made several attempts to get everyone together and to prepare estimates for the full block to be brought back to rights.

“It’s not that the landlords don’t want to improve the area – it’s getting everyone responsible to pay their share.”